Himanta accuses Left lobby of disrespecting Sengol

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the Left lobby on 'Sengol', the ceremonial sculpture given to the former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power from the British to India in August, 1947.

Sarma wrote on Twitter, "The Sengol was integral to our Independence but the Left relegated it as a nondescript 'walking stick' in a museum corner despite Pt Nehru's crucial role."

"Another instance of how an entire eco-system censored any event in history that glorified ancient Bharat & Hindu rituals," he further mentioned in the Twitter post.