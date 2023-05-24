Sitharaman meets Boeing delegation, discusses Aviation market potential

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had an interaction with a delegation from Boeing comprising their global senior leadership team, led by its president Salil Gupte.

Talking about India's journey towards becoming the third largest economy in the world, Sitharaman apprised the global aviation solutions group of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision for the next 25 years -- Amrit Kaal, while leading India to mark 100 years of independence.