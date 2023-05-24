Our ties have entered T20 mode: PM Modi

The leaders discussed the strength of the bilateral trade, investment and business relationship and reiterated their shared ambition for an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"We had detailed discussions on the scope of cooperation in new areas. Last year, the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement came into effect. Today, we have decided to focus on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. This will further strengthen our economic partnership and open up new avenues for cooperation," said PM Modi.

Further reinforcing the economic and people-to-people ties between our two countries, the leaders announced the finalization of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement, which will promote the two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers and business people, while also enhancing cooperation to prevent irregular migration and people smuggling.

"Today, we signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement. This will further strengthen our living bridge. As I announced yesterday, for a continued deepening relationship, we will soon open a new Indian Consulate in Brisbane, just as Australia has announced opening a new Consulate in Bengaluru," said PM Modi.

The Prime Ministers welcomed progress towards establishing an Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce and today announced the Terms of Reference for the Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce have been agreed.

"We had constructive discussions on strengthening our strategic cooperation in the sectors of mining and critical minerals. We identified concrete areas for cooperation in the renewable energy sector. We decided to set up a task force on Green Hydrogen. Yesterday, I had useful discussions with Australian CEOs on investments in different areas and in Business Roundtable today, I will discuss cooperation in trade, investment and technology," said PM Modi.

He said that India is looking forward to greater Australian investment in India, adding, "India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world. We are creating a favourable ecosystem for attracting more investment in India, in fields such as electronics, defence and other sectors, and I think that there is huge potential for further cooperation between India and Australia, between our private sectors. The CEO forum organised during your visit recently to India was also a very positive development.

" He said that the scope of India-Australia ties is not limited to merely our two countries, it is also linked to regional stability, peace and global welfare.

"A few days ago in Quad Summit in Hiroshima with Prime Minister Albanese we discussed Indo-Pacific issues," said PM Modi.

He said that India-Australia cooperation can be beneficial for the growth of Global South.

"The Indian tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' that views the entire world as one family is the central theme of India's G20 presidency. I thank PM Albanese from the bottom of my heart for Australia's cooperation for our G20 initiatives," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that the new Centre for Australia-India Relations will be headquartered in Parramatta. The Centre began operations this month and will drive deeper engagement with India through business, policy and cultural activities and work with Indian diaspora communities. The Centre will be led by Chair Swati Dave and CEO Tim Thomas.

The leaders also welcomed the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government's decision to rename a road along Perth's Swan River in recognition of Private Nain Singh Sailani, one of 12 known ANZACs from the Indian community who fought in the Australian Imperial Force during the First World War.