No limit to Congress hypocrisy: BJP

NEW DELHI: What was the “locus standi” of Sonia Gandhi when she along with the then PM Manhoman Singh inaugurated legislative buildings in Manipur and Tamil Nadu, the BJP asked on Wednesday while countering the Congress’ criticism over the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi.

“Congress’ hypocrisy knows no limits,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla charged as he reminded the opposition party that Indira Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament House Annexe and her successor Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the Parliament Library building in 1987.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the Congress had no problem when the then PM Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the Assembly building and complex in Manipur in 2011.

He said, “Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi inaugurating the TN Legislative Assembly building complex is ok. What was locus (standi) of Sonia Gandhi at these inaugurations?”