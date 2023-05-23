Two-month-old cheetah cub dies in Kuno Park
The latest fatality took the cheetah deaths in KNP to four in the last two months.
BHOPAL: A cheetah cub born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh two months ago, died on Tuesday, the Forest Department said.

The monitoring team found the cub lying at the spot where they were spotted earlier and alerted veterinarians. Despite giving necessary treatment, the cub died, it said, adding that it was weak since birth.

