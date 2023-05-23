Kejriwal to meet chiefs of Oppn to seek support against Centre’s ordinance

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he will be touring the country to discuss the Centre's decision to bring an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court's judgement placing 'services' under the control of the state government in the national capital, and urged the opposition parties to oppose it in the Rajya Sabha.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "From today I am leaving across the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. SC passed the order after years and did justice to the people of Delhi, gave them their rights. The central government took away all those rights by bringing an ordinance. When this law will come in the Rajya Sabha, it should not be allowed to pass under any circumstances. Will meet presidents of all political parties and seek their support."

On Sunday, after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who gave their support to AAP, Kejriwal had said that he will meet West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

On Monday, Congress also said that it has not taken any decision on the issue of ordinance brought against the SC judgement and added that it will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same.

"The Congress Party has not taken any decision on the issue of the Ordinance brought against the SC judgment on the powers of the Government of NCT of Delhi with respect to appointment of officers. It will consult its state units and other like-minded parties on the same. The Party believes in the Rule of Law and at the same time does not condone unnecessary confrontation, political witch-hunt and campaigns based on lies against political opponents by any political party," Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a tweet on Monday night.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be the Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi; Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi L-G regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the L-G shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the L-G is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land. The top court stressed that if the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted.

The ordinance came after the apex court gave the Delhi government control in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers.