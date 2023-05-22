Office of President of India reduced to tokenism under BJP govt: Kharge

He also alleged that the Office of the President of India has been reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building on May 28, after the Speaker invited him to do so. Kharge charged that the Modi Government has ensured the election of the President of India from the Dalit and tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While former president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the new Parliament foundation laying ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he said.