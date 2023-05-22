Delivery man jumps off 3rd floor to flee dog
HYDERABAD: A delivery agent was injured after he jumped off the third floor of a building in Hyderabad to save himself from the pet dog of a customer.
The incident occurred in the Panchavati Colony of Manikonda on Sunday. The police said a Labrador dog, which was apparently not tied, started barking and came charging towards the delivery agent, Mohammed Ilyas (27), who works for Amazon.
Out of fear, Ilyas jumped from the third floor and fell on the sidewall of the building, sustaining multiple fractures. He was admitted to a hospital where he was stated to be out of danger.
Raidurgam police recorded Ilyas’s statement. On Monday, the police registered a case against the flat owner under Section 289 of the IPC (negligent conduct with respect to animal).
Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salahuddin demanded that the dog owner bear the expenses of the delivery agent’s treatment.
This is the second such incident in Hyderabad in four months. In January, a delivery boy died in a similar incident.
