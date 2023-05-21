Representative image
CUET-UG exam begins; delayed at 12 centres

The examination, however, was not marred with technical glitches like the debut edition.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test began on Sunday on a glitch-free note, registering 76 per cent attendance even as the exam was delayed at 12 centres due to multiple reasons.

According to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, in 2 per cent of centres (approximately 12 out of 450), the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed on Sunday.

