CUET-UG exam begins; delayed at 12 centres

NEW DELHI: The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test began on Sunday on a glitch-free note, registering 76 per cent attendance even as the exam was delayed at 12 centres due to multiple reasons.

The examination, however, was not marred with technical glitches like the debut edition.

According to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, in 2 per cent of centres (approximately 12 out of 450), the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed on Sunday.