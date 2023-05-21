Amit Shah praises Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

AHEMEDABAD: Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to his home state, Gujarat, has praised Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for his "work efficiency".

"Bhupendra Patel has adopted the technique of getting work done without speaking a lot about it. I am surprised at how, whenever I send a letter to his office about proposals for any projects, in just a week, I get the confirmation letter," Shah said.

During his visit to Gujarat, from going to Devbhoomi Dwarka to pray to Dwarkadhish to inaugurating projects worth crores of rupees, Amit Shah did it all.

He also travelled to Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, he inaugurated six projects, including Rashtriya Mahasammelan at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial at Shahibaug.

He also laid the foundation and inaugurated various projects in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

While inaugurating development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, he said: "As a Home Minister, I have travelled a lot in the country and I have observed that if the ministers in other states do (work on) projects of around Rs 25-30 crore, it's considered a big deal. Under Bhupendrabhai we can easily have projects of Rs 300 crore. And it still does not look like a big deal! There is not even a month in Gandhinagar when projects of Rs 100 crore aren't done/inaugurated."

He also said that in the last four years in Gandhinagar, projects worth Rs 16,563 crore were successfully completed. Among them, projects of over Rs 13,000 crore were already inaugurated.

Earlier on Saturday, while laying the foundation of projects in Gandhinagar, he said: "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put such a system in place that when he was here, there were 'vikas' (development) but even in his absence, the 'vikas' continues. The system has been in place for over 10 years now."

During his visit, he inaugurated projects such as a parking facility at a shopping centre in Sector 21, and renovation of eight parks.