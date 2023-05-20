U'khand CM takes part in BJP state working committee meeting

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP's State Working Committee meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand today.

The meeting held at the Survey Auditorium in Dehradun's Hathibarkala has been called for discussions regarding the state's Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats.

