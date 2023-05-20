Congress spreading lies and propaganda whole day: Jyotiraditya

BHOPAL: Union Minister Jyotiranditya Scindia on Saturday slammed the Congress party over the claims that he has removed "BJP" from his Twitter bio. This comes after Indian Youth Congress Madhya Pradesh had tweeted claiming that the Minister of Aviation has removed "BJP" from his bio on the Twitter platform.

However, Scindia has not changed his Twitter bio for the last two years. Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "Congress does not have any other issue in Madhya Pradesh, so it is spreading lies and propaganda the whole day. Instead of looking at my Twitter bio, if they would have concentrated on the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the people, the corrupt government wouldn't have collapsed in 15 months".

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go for Assembly elections later this year.