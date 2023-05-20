Besides Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar, 8 more ministers will take oath today

"You are hereby requested to see that this decision is executed as per provisions of appropriate law."

On Friday, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital to discuss the appointment of the cabinet ministers and also personally invite senior party leaders to Saturday's ceremony.

They held meetings with Venugopal and Karnataka Congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala to discuss the state cabinet.

The two also met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On Thursday, Congress ended the suspense of naming the new Karnataka Chief Minister desigante after three days of back-to-back meetings.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, Congress had won 135 out of 224 seats, while the BJP was reduced to 66 and JD-S 19.