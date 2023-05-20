54 children among 500 tourists rescued from landslide-hit Sikkim

GANGTOK: The Indian Army rescued 500 stranded tourists, including 54 children, from north Sikkim as torrential rain in parts of the Himalayan state caused landslides and roadblocks, a defence official said on Saturday.

Heavy rain was witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang on Friday.

As a result of the downpour, approximately 500 tourists, who were travelling to Lachung and Lachen valley, were stranded at Chungthang due to landslides and roadblocks en route, he said.

“On request from SDM Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army swung into action and rescued the stranded tourists to safety.

“The stranded tourists included 216 men, 113 women and 54 children, and they were moved to three different army camps. They were provided with hot meals and warm clothing,” the defence spokesperson said.

He also said, “The quick reaction by the troops avoided any mishap. Efforts were on to clear the roads for vehicular movement as soon as possible. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey.”

North Sikkim district collector Hem Chettri said all the tourists, mostly from West Bengal, were stuck following landslides in Martin area of Chungthang on Friday and they were stranded on the road for several hours before the rescue teams arrived on the spot.

“The roads were cleared today and all tourists have left for their respective destinations,” he said.

Tourists have been advised to exercise caution and follow instructions provided by the authorities, another district official said.

The army troops vacated their barracks to accommodate the tourists and make them comfortable for the night, the official said.

North Sikkim, known for its breathtaking landscapes and serene natural beauty, attracts large number of tourists every year.