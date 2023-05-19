Strange but true! Kerala’s elephant ‘Arikomban’ has huge fan base

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Surprisingly, Kerala's rogue elephant 'Arikomban', which has trampled over ten people and ransacked several rationshops to steal rice has a huge fanbase in the state's Idukki district.

Apparently, a group of auto drivers at Annakara in the hill station has formed the Arikomban Fans Association.

It was here that the elephant was first tranquilised and moved into a forest area away from human settlements after a long struggle by the forest officials, along with a big contingent of police and locals.

On Friday, at Anakkara, huge flex boards could be spotted under the name of Arikomban Fans Association.

"We watched the entire operation when Arikomban was captured. When the operation was on, a few elephant calves were watching it. We are sad that Arikomban who lived here was forcefully removed. We really felt sad and decided to come out with this new association," said a few auto rickshaw drivers.

Another passionate Arikomban fan, also an auto rickshaw driver, said the elephant was captured in the second attempt.