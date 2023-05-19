Lankan Tamil wins prestigious title, to become French President’s baguettes baker

The prestigious Grand Prix de la Baguette de Traditional Francaise de la Ville De Paris competition, held annually in Paris, recently celebrated its 30th year of judging. The event, which brings together the finest baguette makers, took place on May 10. Out of the 175 entries, the judges, comprising previous winners, baking union members, food bloggers, and a few civilians, carefully assessed each baguette for size, weight, flour selection, aroma, baking technique, and flavour. Tharshan Selvarajah, a Sri Lankan-born baker, emerged triumphant in the competition. The winner gets to supply baguettes to the illustrious Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French president, for an entire year. Alongside this esteemed opportunity, Tharshan was also awarded a prize of 4,000 euros.

Tharshan, originally from Sri Lanka, followed his culinary dreams to Paris in 2006. With perseverance and dedication, he opened his bakery, Au Levain des Pyrénées, in 2016. Despite lacking formal training, the 37-year-old gained expertise through hands-on experience in Italian restaurants before delving into the art of traditional French bread making.

In an exclusive interview with DT Next, Tharshan reflects on his journey as a foreign baker in a country renowned for its exceptional bread. He shares, “The process of perfecting the art of making the iconic baguette is incredibly challenging. There are four types of baguettes, and I dedicated a lot of time to mastering the traditional ones.” Recalling his past achievements, he adds, “Back in 2018, I secured third place in the same esteemed contest. Since then, every year, I aimed to win first or second place, but it didn’t happen. However, I never gave up. Finally, this year, winning this iconic competition is a truly humbling experience.”

Ever since earning the prestigious title, Tharshan’s bakery has transformed into a Mecca for bread enthusiasts and connoisseurs. “Customers flock from various parts to taste the award-winning baguettes. We are producing nearly 500 baguettes each day to keep up with the growing appetite,” he says.

Beyond the acclaimed baguettes, his bakery also makes an assortment of handmade French desserts. In acknowledging his remarkable achievement, Tharshan attributes his success to the unwavering support and inspiration he has received from Sri Amma Bhagavan.