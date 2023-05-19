Gyanvapi mosque: SC defers scientific survey of "Shivling"

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the "scientific survey", including carbon dating, of a "Shivling" said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and KV Viswanathan put on hold the carbon dating of the "Shivling" saying that the implementation of the directions contained in the Allahabad High Court's order shall stand deferred till the next date of hearing.

"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closet scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," said the bench in its order. The bench also issued notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government on the appeal of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the High Court's recent order for scientific investigation by ASI to determine the age of "Shivling".

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, told the bench that the carbon dating and the survey will commence on Monday. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Uttar Pradesh, submitted that there should be no damage to the structure which one side claims a "Shivling" and the other calls a fountain.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the Hindu petitioners in the case, said that experts of the ASI have already informed that no damage will be caused to the structure. During the survey, a structure -- claimed to be a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side -- was found in the mosque premises on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge's order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the "Shivling" on October 14, 2022. The High Court directed the Varanasi District judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the "Shivling".

Petitioners Laxmi Devi and three others had filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the order lower court order.