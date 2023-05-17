'Announcement on K'taka CM likely today or tomorrow': Surjewala

Speaking to the media outside Kharge's residence, where Shivakumar had come to meet the party president for the second time in two days, Surjewala, who is also the Karnataka Congress in-charge, said: "Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever the party takes a decision, we will inform you. In the next 72 hours, there will be a new Cabinet in Karnataka."

He also urged the media not to speculate or spread rumours and stay away from fake news.

"Don't pay heed to fake information and rumours being spread by the BJP," he said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Surjewala said the party takes around 10-15 days to decide on the chief ministerial post, "but here, the Congress president is holding deliberations to select the new chief minister".

He also said that the next Congress government in Karnataka is committed to fulfilling the five guarantees it made to the people of the state.

"We will implement the five guarantees as promised by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi," he said.