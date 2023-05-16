National

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari receives death threat

The minister's office informed Delhi Police about the same and the matter is under investigation by police.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin GadkariANI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari received a death threat via phone call at his Delhi residence on Monday evening.

However, the Delhi Police said that the information regarding the death threat call received at Nitin Gadkari's residence was given to the police by the minister's staff.

As per police sources, details are being verified and the probe is underway.

