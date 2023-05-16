Money laundering case: SC adjourns NCP leader Nawab's plea for July

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July the hearing of a petition filed by former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who is in jail since February 23, 2022, in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh stated that the High Court will be at liberty to take up the matter in the meantime.

Malik approached the Supreme Court aggrieved with the Bombay High Court adjourning his bail application to June 6.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, urged the bench to specify that the matter be heard by the High Court next week, however, the apex court didn't specify any date for the hearing in the High Court.

Sibal had earlier told the bench that Malik is suffering from kidney failure. Malik approached the High Court after the trial court refused to grant him bail on November 30, 2022.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999-2006.

ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood's illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.