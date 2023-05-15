Manipur CM, cabinet min's meet Shah in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Top leaders from the state of Manipur including Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrived in the national capital here on Sunday afternoon to hold discussions with Union government leaders in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3.

Manipur CM along with a few of his cabinet ministers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

As per the sources, the meeting which went on for more than two hours focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur.

The sources further said that the state leadership were advised to immediately engage with the public at large and do a mega reach out about the situation.

"Various narratives from both ends explaining the trigger behind the most recent altercation between Meitei and Kuki communities are largely accusatory in nature, the state leaders are said to have further highlighted in the meeting," sources said.

With the state, battling various issues, including the influx of illegal migrants and the crackdown on the drug cartel, the state leaders shared with the Centre that stern action needs to be taken against the perpetrators of such violent activities in the state, they added.

The sources further mentioned that the Centre has assured them that anybody who has tried to disturb the peace in the region will not be spared.

After going back to Manipur, the ministers in the government and all leaders of the party will prepare a detailed action plan to reach out to the public.They could also be seeking help from neighbouring states like Assam and Mizoram, they said.

The curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the state. The state government also clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to curtail the spread of panic and false information.

Throughout this period, Biren Singh had multiple meetings via video conferencing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials of the Home Ministry to assess the situation and centre sending paramilitary forces to the state.

As per the official figures, more than 60 people lost their lives, while over 230 were injured and close to 1,700 houses were set on fire during the violence.