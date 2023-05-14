Newly elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku meets Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The AAP's newly elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Sunday to discuss plans for serving the people of Punjab, the party said.

Rinku won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by a margin of 58,691 votes, on Saturday.

''Rinku met with the AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek his guidance and discuss plans for serving the people of Punjab in Lok Sabha,'' the party said in a statement.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Ashok Mittal were also present at the meeting, it said.

Rinku's victory from the Jalandhar seat has given the AAP its sole MP in Lok Sabha.

The AAP did not have a member in the lower house since its defeat in the Sangrur bypoll last year. The Sangrur seat fell vacant after Mann resigned as MP on being elected to the Punjab Assembly.

The AAP currently has 10 members in Rajya Sabha.