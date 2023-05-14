Maha: Violent clash between 2 groups in Akola, Sec 144 imposed

AKOLA: A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra's Akola on Saturday evening, the police said.

A video purportedly showed members of the two groups pelting stones at each other, damaging vehicles and creating ruckus on the streets.

However, officials said that the situation is under control now.

The incident prompted the administration to issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC.