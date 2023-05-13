K'taka polls: Cong wins in Challakere constituency, leads in 128 seats

BENGALURU: Congress candidate T Raghumurthy was on Saturday declared winner from the Challakere Assembly constituency becoming the first registered win as the counting of votes progressed for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Raghumurthy defeated Janata Dal (Secular's) Ravish Kumar with a margin of 16,450, according to the Election Commission.

According to the ECI's latest data at 12.30 pm, Congress is leading in 127 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 68 seats. Celebrations had begun at Congress headquarters in Delhi in anticipation of victory as the election trends trickled in. Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited a temple in Bengaluru this morning.

Kumaraswamy today said that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.