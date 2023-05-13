K’taka Cong chief Shivakumar wins Kanakapura seat

NEW DELHI: Congress' Karnataka state president D.K. Shivakumar has won from the Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara district by a margin of over 57,000 votes.

Shivakumar was maintaining the lead right from the start of the counting on Saturday.

BJP's R. Ashoka lost by a big margin, and JD(S)'s B. Nagaraju finished second in the contest.