Karnataka election results live: Congress calls all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru

Catch the live updates of Karnataka election results here !! (with inputs from ANI)
Visuals from Mount Carmel College and St. Joseph's College counting centres in Bengaluru.
As per ECI, Congress leads in 57 seats, BJP in 34 seats while the JDS is leading in 07 seats.

Congress leader Jagadish Shettar trailing from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central seat while state minister CN Ashwath Narayan leading from Maleshwaram.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar leads in Kanakapura Assembly constituency, BJP's R Ashoka trailing, as per EC

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge leading from Chittapur assembly seat as the Congress continues to maintain the lead in the poll results.

Congress' Laxman Savadi leading from Athani constituency.

As per ECI, Congress leads in 38 seats, BJP in 15 seats while the JDS leads in 02 seats.

Congress asks all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru today as the counting of votes in Assembly elections continue; Congress leading in 25 seats

As per ECI, Congress leads in 25 seats, BJP in 12 seats while the JDS is leading in 02 seats.

Amid police presence, counting of votes in Karnataka elections is underway at the counting centre established at Mount Carmel College

As per EC, Congress is ahead in 6 seats while BJP is ahead in 5 seats as of 9 am.

"As of now, it seems to be a neck-to-neck fight but we will be able to form the govt": BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on initial trends

BJP leads in Bhatkal and Congress leads in Chamarajanagar, as per Election Commission at 8.35am. BJP's V. Somanna trailing in Chamarajanagar constituency

Siddaramaiah (Congress) - Varuna Constituency, HD Kumaraswamy JD(S) - Channapatna Constituency, DK Shivakumar (Congress) - Kanakapura and Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) - Shiggaon Constituency are leading.

Celebrations underway at national headquarters of Congress party in New Delhi as counting of votes gets underway for Karnataka Polls

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM," says Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress leader and son of former CM Siddaramaiah.

Counting of votes cast in May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, underway in Kalaburagi

Postal ballots to be counted first as counting of votes in Karnataka Assembly elections begins in Hubballi

As counting of votes begins for Karnataka Polls, CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Hubballi.

It's a big day today. We are hopeful that Congress will emerge victorious. We should get a comfortable majority with more than 120 seats. It's not just the exit polls that predict Congress victory, the same is also visible on the ground level, people want change: K Rahman Khan, Congress leader & former Union minister

Celebration begins at the Congress office in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.

In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy

CHENNAI: The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held today, three days after the voting concluded.

Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies; 2,615 candidates in the fray.

The voting passed off peacefully in Karnataka with a voting turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018. A total of 737 Theme-based and ethnic Model Polling stations were set up. At 239 Polling stations set up in the state, voters were greeted by PwD staff.

The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today.

