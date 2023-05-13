Karnataka election results live: Congress calls all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The counting of votes for the aggressively contested Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be held today, three days after the voting concluded.
Counting of votes begins in all 224 Karnataka Assembly constituencies; 2,615 candidates in the fray.
The voting passed off peacefully in Karnataka with a voting turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018. A total of 737 Theme-based and ethnic Model Polling stations were set up. At 239 Polling stations set up in the state, voters were greeted by PwD staff.
The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known today.
