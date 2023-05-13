Congress party fought these elections on local issues: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost.

"As the results firm up in Karnataka, it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!" Ramesh tweeted.