Kerala doctor’s murder: Health Min used glycerin to cry, alleges Cong

KERALA: The Kerala unit of Congress on Friday alleged that State Health Minister Veena George used glycerine to cry while visiting the kin of woman doctor Vandana Das who was murdered while on duty.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Vandana Das was stabbed multiple times by 42-year-old Sandeep, an alleged drug addict brought to state-run Kottarakara hospital by police after he suffered a fall and injured himself.

The Health Minister had come under attack from all quarters for her remarks on the murder of the young house surgeon. Reacting to the murder, George had said, "This happened to the young doctor because she was not experienced enough to handle such attacks."

George is being criticised at numerous protests that have broken out against the crime.

Former State Minister and veteran Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday accused George of shedding crocodile tears at Vandana's house.

"I was observing her since the time she entered the house and her reactions to the parents and before the body. She had used glycerin to fake tears. Her concern was not genuine," said Radhakrishnan.

Another top Congress leader in Kottayam, Natakom Suresh flayed her over her remark.

The minister was also trolled on social media for the same. There were no takers for her rejoinder to her first reaction, that she never meant as what is being made out of it.

On Thursday, when the striking doctors were expressing their ire against George's statement, there was a huge applause, when speaker after speaker condemned her "brash" statement.

Soon came a trail of reactions against the inappropriate curt remarks with one of the woman doctors saying, "So it means we have to learn self defence also apart from learning medicine".

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan termed the statement "untenable" and said it means that doctors should now learn karate and kalaripayattu for their self defence.