Higher pension: Time limit up by 3 months
NEW DELHI: Subscribers or pensioners opting for higher pension will get three months to give their consent for diverting additional contributions or dues under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) run by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, an EPFO circular said.
Earlier in November 2022, the Supreme Court asked the government to give subscribers four months for opting for a higher pension.
The EPFO provided an online facility to submit the joint option form (with employers) to the subscribers for opting for a higher pension till May 3, 2023. Later the deadline was extended until June 26, 2023.
There was a lack of clarity how this additional higher contribution for exercising the option would be worked out and paid.
The members were also not aware whether they would be given the option to withdraw from the higher pension scheme in case the additional payout is exorbitant.
The circular has clarified that the additional outgo would be worked out by field officers and a cumulative amount along with the interest will be intimated to the subscribers who opt for higher pension.
It stated that “Pensioners/members may be given up to 3 months to deposit and to give consent for diversion of these dues (in prescribed format).” The field officers will intimate to pensioners or members about the additional dues needed to be paid for opting for a higher pension.
Earlier this month, the labour ministry also clarified that additional contribution of 1.16 per cent of basic wages for subscribers opting for higher pension will be managed from employers’ contributions to social security schemes run by EPFO.
