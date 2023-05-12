CBSE results announced; Here is how to check score

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 and 10 exam results have been announced on Friday. The CBSE board exam result will be hosted on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 12th and 10th results 2023 are now available on cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the result is available via UMANG App and Digilocker. The board has recently released an official notice regarding the security pin for DigiLocker. As per reports, CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. It must further be noted that the mark sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded on the DigiLocker for the applicants who appeared for the exams. Applicants who appeared for the exam can download their results online by simply activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts.

Students have to use their security pins and activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates. Students can check their marks also on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Students can check their results by following these steps. Step 1: Visit the official website - cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Click on 'Get started with account creation' Step 3: Enter the required information and the 6-digit pin provided by your school

Step 4: Verify details and validate with the received OTP Step 5: Your Digilocker account will be activated successfully

Step 6: Upon result declaration, open the app and click on the result link Step 7: Enter details and access your digital mark sheet.