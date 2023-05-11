Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Kaziranga Elevated Road project

ASSAM: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Kaziranga Elevated Road project, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari said in a tweet that this initiative entails the construction of approximately 34 kilometres of elevated roads at sites identified by the Wildlife Institute of India, where animal crossings occur.

Additionally, it involves widening the intervening at-grade road to a 4-lane highway, totalling approximately 50 kilometres in length, and building tunnels spanning approximately 3 kilometres.

Gadkari also said that as part of cost optimization efforts, he has instructed that the construction of the tunnels is treated as a separate project and that the debris and muck resulting from their construction be used in the road works.

"I have suggested the inclusion of viewing platforms on the elevated road, complete with vehicle parking and kiosks, to provide tourists with an opportunity for wildlife watching," he added.