Rishab Shetty to Prakash Raj, stars cast vote for K'taka elections

BENGALURU: Tied up with busy schedules, several celebrities didn't forget to cast their votes. From Rishab Shetty to Prakash Raj, others snapped at the Karnataka Assembly Elections. 'Kantara' fame Rishab Shetty came in his traditional attire to cast a vote.

Sharing the picture of himself on Instagram, the actor wrote, "We are proud to be a citizen of a democratic nation. Similarly, voting is not only our right, but also our responsibility..I have voted for a better future of our Karnataka." Prakash Raj cast his vote and shared his views, "We've to vote against communal politics. We need Karnataka to be beautiful," Prakash Raj said after casting his vote.

He was snapped at St Joseph's School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru. Kannada actor Ganesh arrived with his wife to cast their votes at a polling booth in RR Nagar, Bengaluru.

All smiles as actor Amulya with her husband cast their votes at a polling booth. As responsible citizens, Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind and his wife cast for Karnataka Assembly elections.

Kichcha Sudeepa was spotted at the polling booth and interacted with the media. Voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. According to the Election Commission of India, the majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections. Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.

A voter turnout of 37.25 per cent has been recorded in Karnataka assembly polls till 1 pm on Wednesday with Udupi district seeing the highest polling at 47.79 per cent. Voting began on Wednesday morning in 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The electors will decide the electoral fate of 2,615 candidates.

The southern state had recorded 20.99 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded 29.41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm while it was 29.90 per cent in BBMP (North).

BBMP (South) saw a voting percentage of 30.68 per cent, Bagalkot 40.87 per cent, Bangalore Rural 40.16 per cent, Bangalore Urban 31.54 per cent, Belgaum 37.48 and Bellary 39.74 per cent till 1 pm. Dakshina Kannada recorded 44.17 per cent voter turnout, Bijapur 36.55 per cent, Davanagere 38.64 per cent, Uttara Kannada 42.43 per cent and Tumkur 40.60 per cent.

The assembly elections are crucial for BJP and Congress with JD-S also keen to improve its performance. Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters.