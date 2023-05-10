National

Let's build '40% commission-free', progressive Karnataka: Rahul

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi
K'taka Assembly polls: Voting begins; high stakes for BJP, Congress

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote… for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers." "Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'.

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polling
CongressWinning150
40% commission-free

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in