CM Yogi Adityanath meets makers of 'The Kerala Story' in Lucknow

While expressing gratitude for making the film tax-free in UP, director Sudipto Sen exclusively told ANI, "We came to thank the Honorable Chief Minister to declare the film tax-free and giving a chance to the citizen of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film."

Producer Vipul Shah told ANI, "Uttar Pradesh government and Yogi ji have taken this step and boosted our morale a lot and strengthened our thinking. He has sent a very powerful message to the people due to audiences are watching this film in large numbers. So we are very thankful to the CM that it happened."

The CM and his cabinet colleagues are also likely to watch the film at a special screening at the Lok Bhawan on May 12. Previously, Madhya Pradesh had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

'The Kerala Story' is based on the mass conversion of young Hindu women in Kerala and their involvement in terrorist activities. The team praised the Yogi government's law (Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020) and its efforts to stop "love jihad" and conversion.