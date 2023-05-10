CBSE public exams 2023: Board debunks fake reports on result date

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has junked reports stating the class 10 and 12 board exam results would be out on May 11. CBSE public exams were held last February.

Reports surfaced that the results would be out tomorrow.

Quick to deny the information, CBSE clarified that there is no truth in the information published saying that the results of the examination will be released on May 11.

CBSE also said that an official announcement on the result would be made soon.