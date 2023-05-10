'Banks insisting on CIBIL scores of farmers before loan disbursement to face FIRs'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said banks asking for CIBIL scores from farmers before disbursing crop loans would face FIRs.

CIBIL score is a numeric summary of a person's credit history. The score is derived using the credit history found in the CIBIL report.

Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati on Tuesday that a decision has already been taken by the state-level banking committee that the CIBIL score condition cannot be applied during crop loan disbursement.

The Reserve Bank has also issued a circular regarding the same, he said after holding a kharif season review meeting for the eastern region of Maharashtra.

“If a bank is found asking CIBIL score from farmers seeking crop loan, then an FIR should be filed against such bank," Fadnavis said.

He said if some banks harass farmers unnecessarily, then the government will have no other option but to register an FIR against such institutions.

Some banks in Amravati have diverted the subsidy amount deposited into the accounts of farmers towards loan repayment, he said.

“Not all banks are doing it, but some banks in Amravati have been found indulging in such practices. I have given strict orders to the banks not to use subsidy amounts for loan recovery,” Fadnavis said.