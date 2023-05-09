We can't consider Bajrang Dal, PFI as the same: Pandarinath

HYDERABAD: Bajrang Dal said its members will organise a 'Hanuman Chalisa recitation' in Telangana late on Tuesday evening as part of its nationwide campaign against the Congress poll promise of banning Bajrang Dal.

The General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Pandarinath said, "Today, crores of people across the country are reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Pakistan and China are creating hurdles outside the country and organisations like Popular Front of India are working with them within the country. They are also creating hurdles for our army".

He said that Lord Hanuman encourages people to do good.

"We are conducting Hanuman Chalisa recitation in all temples across the state. PFI is involved in anti-national and terrorist activities. Bajrang Dal helps society in many ways. We cannot see Bajrang Dal and PFI as the same."

VHP State President, Surender Reddy said Bajrang Dal was formed to make the 'Rama Rajyam' in the country whereas PFI was formed to make the country a "Islamic state by 2047".

"It is an injustice to see both as one. Today, there is a strategy to work against all the Hindus here and turn this country into an Islamic state. Bajrang Dal will fight against this and protect the country," he said.

They also organised a Hanuman Chalisa recitation in the VHP state office earlier on Tuesday.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

Notably, this has triggered outrage against the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who earlier said that this "decisive" decision by the party was an attempt to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on Wednesday and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.