'Rise in freight train operations indicate India's strides in logistics'

NEW DELHI: Operation of freight trains in India has been increasing year-on-year and touched five lakh rakes in the just concluded financial year 2022-23.

Data put out by the railways">Ministry of Railways showed 504,601 rakes were operated in 2022-23.

In 201-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22, 401,232, 423,384, and 483,298 rakes were operated, respectively, the railways ministry tweeted saying India's economy is getting strong and efficient.

Sharing the Railways' data, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Encouraging numbers, indicating our strides in logistics and economic momentum."

Separately, Indian Railways (IR) recorded monthly freight loading of 126.46 million tonnes in April 2023.