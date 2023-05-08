National

Amit Shah to visit West Bengal on Tuesday

In the morning, the home minister will pay tribute at a statue of Tagore at the Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah ANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a daylong tour of West Bengal on Tuesday during which he will attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Rabindranath Tagore and lay foundation stone of or inaugurate a number of developing projects, sources said.

Thereafter, Shah will lay foundation stone of and inaugurate various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district, sources said.

In the afternoon, the home minister will release a film, ''Luminaries of Bengal'', and inaugurate various projects at the Science City in Kolkata.

In the evening, Shah will also attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Tagore in the city.

