JP Nadda urges people to bless BJP by re-electing double engine govt

The Home Minister also exuded confidence in the party getting a full majority in the upcoming polls. "We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai government has done a lot of work," the Union Home Minister told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority. Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

Campaigning for the assembly elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the State.

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.