BJP-backed candidates win polls to 2 civic bodies in Goa

PANAJI: Candidates backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched majority seats in polls to two municipal councils in Goa, the results of which were declared by the State Election Commission on Sunday.

While the elections, held for the Ponda and Sankhalim municipal councils on Friday, were not fought on party lines, the BJP-backed panel extended support to some candidates contesting the polls in the two civic bodies.

The panel supported by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant won 11 out of the 12 seats in the Sankhalim Municipal Council, while one candidate owing affiliation to the Congress was elected unopposed.

Senior BJP leader Sawant is the MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa district.

In the Ponda Municipal Council, the candidates supported by the BJP won 11 out of the 15 seats, while four other candidates clinched the remaining seats.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the victory was due to the tireless efforts of party workers who stood by the candidates.

Voters have been time and again supporting the BJP because of its development policies in the state, he added.