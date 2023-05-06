Cong welcomes EC action in K’taka on voter fraud charges levelled by it

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission’s (EC) action in Karnataka over the voter-fraud charges made by it and said to maintain the sanctity of democracy and free-and-fair elections, the poll panel’s probe has to cover all 28 constituencies in and around Bengaluru and not just three. Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala also demanded an FIR against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who is the electoral officer of the constituencies where voters’ data was allegedly collected by a private firm and additions and deletions were made in the electoral rolls. “The Congress welcomes the swift action by ECI on our complaint of ‘VoteFraud’ in Karnataka, but for maintaining the sanctity of democracy, ECI cannot confine its inquiry/action to just three assembly seats of Bengaluru,” Surjewala wrote on Twitter.