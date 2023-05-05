NCP chief Sharad Pawar refutes speculations of disintegration in party

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who withdrew his decision to quit as party chief on Friday, also refuted speculations of a rift in the NCP. However, Pawar also said that if anybody wants to leave, nobody can stop them.

"If someone wants to go, irrespective of the party, no one stops him. Leadership is needed for this, there is no need to work yourself to stop it. The leader should take care of how to make the organization healthy by being on the front foot. But there is nothing like this (possibility of disintegration) in our party," he said.

Sharing the anecdotes ahead of his announcement of resigning as party president Pawar recalled how his colleagues were suggesting him to remain on his post and appoint Supriya Sule (Pawar's daughter) as working president.

"When I had taken my decision and my party colleagues were coming to me to make me understand but when some of them felt that I won't be taking my decision back, then some of them suggested me to stay on my post and appoint Supriya Sule as working president but this proposal was rejected by my other colleagues and Supriya Sule as well.

Pawar has withdrawn his decision to quit as party chief after NCP's committee passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded. Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.

While addressing a press conference, Pawar informed about the decision and said, "Because of your love and respect I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief."

"I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party," said Pawar.

"After my 63 years of public life, I felt I was relieved from my post, but after this, there was a strong reaction from the workers of NCP, the public living with me along with numerous workers and office bearers, expressed sadness over this decision and urged me to reconsider," he added further.

"Rohit Chintak, my workers who love me, innumerable well-wishers, all of them unanimously called me, my party colleagues from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra and others urged me to take over the responsibility of the post of president again," said Pawar further.

When asked about the absence of Ajit Pawar at the press conference where he withdrew his resignation he said, "Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee."