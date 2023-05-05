If there are love jihad incidents: Arif Mohammad Khan on 'The Kerala Story'

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing controversy over the 'The Kerala Story' film, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that it is the state government's responsibility to take steps against any 'love jihad' incidents in the state.

"I have not watched the film, those who're responsible for maintaining peace and law and order must look into this. If there are love jihad incidents in Kerala, it's the state government's responsibility to take steps against it," said Arif Mohammed Khan.

"The Kerala Story', starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.

The film is based on the forced conversion and radicalisation of women in the state.

Initially, the film's teaser on YouTube read "heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala...".

Following this, the film received severe criticism as people claimed that the number of forced conversion and radicalisation cases was being exaggerated in the teaser of the film.

After which, the teaser description of the film was toned down to "true stories of three young girls from Kerala."

He further refused to comment on the alleged propaganda agenda of the movie.

"I don't want to comment on the allegations that 'The Kerala Story' is a propaganda movie," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition of Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the film 'The Kerala Story' is a calculated move to divide society and create communal tension.

Ramesh Chennithala said that Congress was not against any movie or drama but if it creates communal tension and division among various communities then it should be stopped.

"The Kerala Story is aimed to create division among the communities. We are not against any movie or drama. But any drama or movie which will create communal tension and division among the various communities should be stopped. That should not be allowed to be screened because that will create problems in society", Chennithala said. Senior Congress leader further said that the party has always been upholding individual freedom of expression but this movie is a calculated move to create communal divisions.

"We are always upholding individual's freedom and freedom of expression. But this is not that. This is a calculated move to divide society on communal lines. It will create problems in the society. That is why we are opposing it", he said. 'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.