UP urban body elections: Brajesh Pathak casts his vote in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Lucknow.

Accompanied by his wife Namrata Pathak, the Deputy Chief Minister cast his vote at a polling station in Mahanagar Boys Montfort Inter College.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM's wife Namrata Pathak said, "We urge everyone to cast their vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections. My appeal to everyone is to cast their vote on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

Earlier in the morning, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur and urged people to exercise their franchise to empower their municipal body.

"Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi.

Voting is underway in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

The first phase of voting will be held in 37 districts Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9699 polling places and 2658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

There are 63,03,542 male and 53,62,151 female voters in Municipal Corporation.

The municipal elections will be held in two-phase on May 4 and May 11 and results for both phases will be declared on May 13 along with the Karnataka poll result.