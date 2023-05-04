National

Thick fog envelops parts of Delhi-NCR after spells of rain

Delhi has been experiencing incessant rainfall for the last two days, resulting in shallow fog in the early morning hours.
Visual from Delhi
Visual from DelhiANI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning after continuous spells of rainfall in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted drizzle at one or two places on Thursday and Saturday in the national capital while the weather will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday, IMD said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 30.6 degrees.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 17 degrees respectively today in the national capital.

Delhi recorded rainfall up to 20.9 mm in the last 24 hours.

