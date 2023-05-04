Thick fog envelops parts of Delhi-NCR after spells of rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted drizzle at one or two places on Thursday and Saturday in the national capital while the weather will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday, IMD said.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 30.6 degrees.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 17 degrees respectively today in the national capital.

Delhi recorded rainfall up to 20.9 mm in the last 24 hours.