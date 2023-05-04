SCO summit: Jaishankar to meet Qin, Lavrov in Goa today

They were in New Delhi in March for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on May 4 and 5 in Goa.

Earlier, China said their Foreign Minister would visit India to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said,

"At the meeting, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit."

India and China's relations deteriorated after the Galwan Valley clash.