Manipur violence: Governor’s nod to “shoot at sight orders” in state

MANIPUR: The Governor of Manipur on Thursday authorised all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/Special Executive Magistrates to issue Shoot at sight orders ‘in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force etc has been exhausted’, an official statement issued by the office of Manipur Governor said.

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, following the unwanted incidents that occurred at the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on 03-05-2023 and in order to maintain public order and tranquillity in the State, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to authorize all District Magistrates, Sub- Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/ Special Executive Magistrates detailed by the District Magistrates concerned to issue Shoot at sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law under CrPC, 1973 and the situation could not be controlled,” the official order said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the State where law and order were disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts.

In the telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister, the Union Home Minister was apprised of the present situation and the steps being taken by the State government to control it.

A total of five companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were airlifted on Thursday to violence-hit Manipur on the directions of the Union home ministry.

After clashes in various parts of Manipur after a mass rally held by tribal groups, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the incidents were a result of a “prevailing misunderstanding between two communities”.

“The government is taking all the measures to maintain the law and order situation in the state. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. We are committed to protecting the lives and property of all our people. Long-term grievances of different communities will also be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives,” Singh said.

Earlier violence had broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of tribals — who make up about 40 per cent of the state’s population — joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei.