Dreaded gangster killed in STF encounter in UP

MEERUT: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) shot dead dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter here on Thursday afternoon.

The gangster was in the list of most wanted criminals in the state. He had been in jail since 2012, but was granted bail in 2021.

Dujana had 62 cases registered against him, including that of murder and extortion.

He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was booked in several charges, including National Security Act (NSA) and Goonda Act.

A resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the real name of Anil Dujana was Anil Nagar.

He was feared in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and ran an organised criminal gang. The slain gangster had 62 criminal cases registered against him including, 18 of murders, extortion, robbery and land grab.

This is the second high profile killing by UP STF in an encounter after the killing of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad in Jhansi last month.