Railways to hold hydrogen trials this financial yr
INDORE: Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on Wednesday said work was underway on the project to develop the country’s first hydrogen train and efforts were being made to start its trial in the current financial year itself.
Running trains on hydrogen would be a huge “technological breakthrough” in the country, Lahoti told reporters in Indore.
“The Northern Railway has already awarded the contract to develop the hydrogen train and work is underway on it,” he said.
It is a new technology and being developed for the first time in the country, hence the aim is to complete the project in an efficient manner instead of setting strict timelines, he said.
